Over 200 modified silencers destroyed in Hanamkonda

Speaking to the media, Hanamkonda Traffic ACP Mukker Bhojaraju said that in view of growing sound pollution, officials decided to conduct a special drive to seize modified silencers

Published: 08th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A road roller flattens over 200 modified silencers at Kakatiya University crossroads in Hanamkonda on Monday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:  The traffic police destroyed as many as 200 modified silencers that were seized from motorists for causing sound pollution. The silencers were crushed using a road roller at Kakatiya University crossroads in Hanamkonda on Monday. 

Speaking to the media, Hanamkonda Traffic ACP Mukker Bhojaraju said that in view of growing sound pollution, officials decided to conduct a special drive to seize modified silencers. 

The ACP asked motorists to not modify or replace the silencers and to purchase original, company-made silencers. He warned that serious action will be taken those who violate the norms and cause sound pollution.

