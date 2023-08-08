Home States Telangana

SC stays Telangana HC order disqualifying Vanama as MLA 

Hearing an election petition filed by BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao, the High Court had on July 25 declared Vanama’s election invalid. 

Published: 08th August 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vanama Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   In major relief to Vanama Venkateswara Rao, the Supreme Court on Monday granted interim stay on the Telangana High Court order disqualifying him as Kothagudem MLA and adjourned the matter for four weeks. 

Hearing an election petition filed by BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao, the High Court had on July 25 declared Vanama’s election invalid.  The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Venkateswara Rao for filing a false affidavit and directed him to pay costs to the petitioner, Jalagam.

In his petition, Jalagam sought the court to declare the election of Venkateswara Rao, who was declared elected on a Congress ticket, null and void. The crux of the matter lay in Venkateswara Rao switching from the Congress to the TRS (now BRS) after winning the elections. This switch, combined with allegations of illegal activities during the elections, led to the court’s decision to invalidate his election.

Much more at stake  
In addition to challenging Vanama’s election, Jalagam had sought a direction from the ECI to permit the release of EVMs and VVPATs used in the Kothagudem Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanama Venkateswara Rao Kothagudem MLA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp