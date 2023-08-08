Home States Telangana

Siasat scribe dies during Gaddar’s final journey

After he collapsed complaining of chest pain, people attending the funeral procession tried to administer CPR and later shifted him to a private hospital where he was declared “brought dead.”

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Siasat Urdu daily managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan died of cardiac arrest while attending the last rites of balladeer Gaddar here Monday. After he collapsed complaining of chest pain, people attending the funeral procession tried to administer CPR and later shifted him to a private hospital where he was declared “brought dead.”

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, saying that it was an irreparable loss to Urdu journalism. The Chief Minister recollected his association with Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and the latter’s role during the Telangana movement. Rao conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. 

Zaheeruddin was a vocal Telanganaite

“Extremely saddened to know the untimely demise of Janab Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Saheb. We had an affectionate meeting last night where he came to pay tributes to the departed soul of Shri Gaddaranna. He was a strong Telanganite, who actively participated during the Telangana movement.

He also played a commendable role in the media as a Managing Editor of @TheSiasatDaily,” BRS leader Dasoju Sravan tweeted. State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd chairman Manne Krishank tweeted:

“Siasat Editor Zaheer Ali Khan saab was on the funeral vehicle of Gaddar anna, we personally lifted him down from DCM van at Gaddar garu’s residence. For his age, he was standing for a long time without eating anything. Just heard the news of his demise. Note: It was not due to a stampede” (sic).

