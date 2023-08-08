‘Thankless’ Cong failed to honour P V Narasimha Rao: MLC K Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Describing the Congress as a “thankless” party, BRS leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Monday accused the grand old party of failing to honour former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao.

Kavitha unveiled a statue of the former PM at Borgaon (P) ‘X’ Roads in Nizamabad during a programme organised by Brahmana Sangam. The former PM’s daughter and MLC Surabhi Vani, PV Prabhakar Rao, ZP chairman D Vittal Rao and other VIPs attended the programme.

Praising PV’s leadership qualities and services he rendered to the nation, she said: “PV Narasimha Rao was the architect of economic reforms in the country. After roping in economist Manmohan Singh as the Union Finance Minister, he implemented new economic policies, which benefited the country a lot.”

“The Congress, however, has completely forgotten PV Narasimha Rao and ignored his contribution. Chief Minister KCR, on the other hand, not only recognised his contribution but also celebrated his birth century on a grand scale all over the world,” she said. Later in the day, she visited the IT Hub, which will be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Ram Rao on August 9.



