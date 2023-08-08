Home States Telangana

‘Thankless’ Cong failed to honour P V Narasimha Rao: MLC K Kavitha

Kavitha unveiled a statue of the former PM at Borgaon (P) ‘X’ Roads in Nizamabad during a programme organised by Brahmana Sangam.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kavitha unveiled a statue of the former PM at Borgaon (P) ‘X’ Roads in Nizamabad .

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Describing the Congress as a “thankless” party, BRS leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Monday accused the grand old party of failing to honour former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao.

Kavitha unveiled a statue of the former PM at Borgaon (P) ‘X’ Roads in Nizamabad during a programme organised by Brahmana Sangam. The former PM’s daughter and MLC Surabhi Vani, PV Prabhakar Rao, ZP chairman D Vittal Rao and other VIPs attended the programme.

Praising PV’s leadership qualities and services he rendered to the nation, she said: “PV Narasimha Rao was the architect of economic reforms in the country. After roping in economist Manmohan Singh as the Union Finance Minister, he implemented new economic policies, which benefited the country a lot.”

“The Congress, however, has completely forgotten PV Narasimha Rao and ignored his contribution. Chief Minister KCR, on the other hand, not only recognised his contribution but also celebrated his birth century on a grand scale all over the world,” she said. Later in the day, she visited the IT Hub, which will be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Ram Rao on August 9.       
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC K Kavitha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp