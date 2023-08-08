Thousands bid tearful farewell to Gaddar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a poignant display of admiration and respect, thousands of people from different parts of two Telugu States bid a tearful adieu to the legendary revolutionary balladeer and folk singer Gaddar, on Monday. After a huge crowd, which gathered at the LB Stadium, paid its last respects to the departed soul, the funeral procession began in the afternoon.

The procession passed through some of city’s important landmarks like Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Tank Bund, and Secunderabad, with a large number of ardent Gaddar followers covering the entire 17 km stretch. At one point, a stampede-like situation prevailed, posing a challenge to the police personnel. Throughout the sombre journey, artistes, poets, activists, and revolutionaries from various groups sang Gaddar’s popular songs.

The funeral procession culminated at Mahabodhi Vidyalaya where Gaddar was laid to rest with police honours. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accompanied by some of his ministers and party colleagues, visited Gaddar’s residence to pay his last respects and to extend his condolences to the bereaved family.

TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy, who spent most of his time over the last two days in making arrangements to for organising a grand funeral, took special interest in smooth conduct of last rites.

Prominent political leaders cutting across parties and ideologies paid their homage to the revolutionary balladeer and folk singer, underscoring his significant impact he had on the region’s political and cultural landscape.

Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, renowned Avadhani, Telugu scholar and litterateur Garikapati Narasimha Rao, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, TDP State president Kasani Jnaneswar, AP Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Lok Satta party founder Jaya Prakash Narayana, IPS officer VC Sajjanar, CPM and CPI State secretaries T Veerabhadram and K Sambashiva Rao, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and film personalities MM Keeravani, Mohan Babu, Nagababu were among those who paid their last respects to Gaddar,

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in a letter addressed to Gaddar’s wife Vimala, praised the artiste’s unwavering commitment to his beliefs and ideals, applauding his dedication to raising awareness about the struggles faced by the marginalised. Sonia underscored Gaddar’s pivotal role in using art as a means of expression to shed light on societal issues.

HYDERABAD: In a poignant display of admiration and respect, thousands of people from different parts of two Telugu States bid a tearful adieu to the legendary revolutionary balladeer and folk singer Gaddar, on Monday. After a huge crowd, which gathered at the LB Stadium, paid its last respects to the departed soul, the funeral procession began in the afternoon. The procession passed through some of city’s important landmarks like Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Tank Bund, and Secunderabad, with a large number of ardent Gaddar followers covering the entire 17 km stretch. At one point, a stampede-like situation prevailed, posing a challenge to the police personnel. Throughout the sombre journey, artistes, poets, activists, and revolutionaries from various groups sang Gaddar’s popular songs. The funeral procession culminated at Mahabodhi Vidyalaya where Gaddar was laid to rest with police honours. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accompanied by some of his ministers and party colleagues, visited Gaddar’s residence to pay his last respects and to extend his condolences to the bereaved family. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy, who spent most of his time over the last two days in making arrangements to for organising a grand funeral, took special interest in smooth conduct of last rites. Prominent political leaders cutting across parties and ideologies paid their homage to the revolutionary balladeer and folk singer, underscoring his significant impact he had on the region’s political and cultural landscape. Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, renowned Avadhani, Telugu scholar and litterateur Garikapati Narasimha Rao, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar, TDP State president Kasani Jnaneswar, AP Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Lok Satta party founder Jaya Prakash Narayana, IPS officer VC Sajjanar, CPM and CPI State secretaries T Veerabhadram and K Sambashiva Rao, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and film personalities MM Keeravani, Mohan Babu, Nagababu were among those who paid their last respects to Gaddar, Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in a letter addressed to Gaddar’s wife Vimala, praised the artiste’s unwavering commitment to his beliefs and ideals, applauding his dedication to raising awareness about the struggles faced by the marginalised. Sonia underscored Gaddar’s pivotal role in using art as a means of expression to shed light on societal issues.