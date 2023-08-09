BRS MP in soup as nephew seeks Congress ticket

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is party-hopping time in Telangana as the Assembly elections are just a few months away. In an interesting development, the nephew of an MP from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is looking at the Congress for a ticket from a district in southern Telangana.

The MP’s relative went to New Delhi and met prominent leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), expressing his desire to contest on a Congress ticket from an Assembly seat which forms part of his uncle’s constituency.

Sources said that the young leader even offered to back Congres nominees seeking election from other Assembly segments in the Parliamentary constituency. According to sources, his talks with the Congress leadership bore fruit.

Meanwhile, the MP received a jolt when he received a call from the BRS leadership about his nephew’s secret pact with the rival Congress. The party leadership explained to him his kin’s political escapades in the national capital. The BRS brass was reportedly annoyed over the MP’s kin deciding to fight the Assembly election on the Congress ticket. He was asked to discourage the young aspirant from seeking to contest as a Congress candidate.

After being pulled up by the MP, the young leader has stopped being in touch with the Congress high command. However, the MP is now wondering how the BRS leadership came to know about his kin’s attempts to get the Congress ticket.

The Congress State leadership is also flummoxed over how a young leader could directly approach the AICC without their knowledge. It looks as though the party is running a parallel mechanism.

