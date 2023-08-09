HC seeks report on potholes in Hyderabad after girl’s death in accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the distressing news reports of how a private school bus ran over an eight-year-old student published in various newspapers on August 3. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar directed the State government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to submit a report on potholes in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In the PIL, the court also included the Commissioner of Nizampet Municipal Corporation as respondent and issued notices to all the respondents, including the State of Telangana represented by its Chief Secretariat, Principal Secretaries of Roads and Buildings, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Home Department, and the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, as well as the SHO of Bachupally. The court has asked them to file their respective counters within three weeks and subsequently adjourned the case.

The news report that prompted the PIL recounted a tragic incident where the eight-year-old student, Deekshitha, from Delhi Public School, Bowrampet, lost her life in a heart-wrenching accident.

The young girl was on her way to school with her father on a two-wheeler last Wednesday morning, when a speeding private school bus hit them from behind. The accident occurred near Dr Reddy’s Lab in Bachupally, meters away from their residence. Tragically, Deekshitha came under the rear wheels of the bus and was killed on the spot, while her father, D Kishore, sustained fractures and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to the Bachupally police, Kishore had slowed down the bike as the road was riddled with potholes. While trying to maneuver around one of these potholes, the speeding school bus collided with their two-wheeler, causing both father and daughter to fall on the right side of the road. The bus driver, unable to control the speed, failed in preventing the devastating impact, resulting in the young girl’s death, while her father suffered injuries.

On noticing the news reports in the print media, the court decided to take suo moto action and initiate a PIL. With the issuance of notices to the authorities concerned, the court sought a detailed report on the prevailing conditions of potholes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, highlighting the urgency to address the dangerous road conditions.

