KCR joined TDP after poll debacle, I did as a winner: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to the statements made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the recently concluded monsoon session of State Assembly, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the former while comparing their respective association with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

While slamming the government for using Assembly to criticise him and his party, Revanth also compared his commitment to Telangana cause with that of KCR.“Back then, KCR sought refuge in TDP when he suffered defeat in the elections. I joined the TDP after winning as an MLC. While KCR joined TDP as an aide of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, I joined as his colleague,” Revanth said.The TPCC chief also claimed that the BRS will not cross 25-figure mark in the next elections. “That’s why the ruling party is attacking Congress,” he said.

After observing strategic silence for two days as a mark of respect to revolutionary balladeer Gaddar who passed away on Sunday, Revanth held a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday to counter the statements made by Chief Minister KCR and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the floor of the Assembly.

“During our recent interaction, Gaddar told me that the Liquor (BRS) and Knickers (BJP) party aligned together. He advised me to fight strategically against the ‘criminal politician’ KCR. I promise to fulfil it,” Revanth said.

Reading a statement of KCR, when he was a minister, from Assembly records, Revanth said that KCR has changed his stance on important aspects of Telangana like GO 610. He pointed out that KCR has rejected GO 610, which was formulated to protect the employment interests of the people of Telangana region.

He claimed that he never took a stand against the interests of Telangana in his 30-year political career.

“Why did KCR drop ‘Telangana’ from his party’s name? It’s purely for political gains,” he said.

Stating that tenders for Polavaram and Pulichinthala projects were called during BRS leaders’ stint as ministers, Revanth challenged the Chief Minister for a debate, or send KTR or Harish Rao, at Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

