Mother of accused, who stripped woman publicly in Hyderabad, held for not stopping son

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police have arrested the mother of the youth, who publicly stripped a young woman, for not stopping her son from committing the shocking crime.

Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested Nagamma and produced her before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Police had booked Nagamma along with her son Peddamaraiah for the shocking incident that occurred on the night of August 6 at Balaji Nagar.

The 30-year-old accused, who was accompanied by his mother, misbehaved with a young woman walking on the road by touching her inappropriately. The victim tried to save herself by pushing him but the accused pounced on her and tore her clothes.

Peddamaraiah’s mother did nothing to save the woman. When another woman, riding a bike, stopped to question the accused, he also tried to attack her. The victim stood disrobed on the road for about 15 minutes. After the accused left the place, some people came forward to cover her and informed the police.

The footage of the shameful incident was circulated on social media, triggering a public outrage

On a complaint by the victim, aged 28, police registered a case and arrested the accused, who was said to be in an inebriated condition. He has been booked under IPC sections 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son.

The National Commission for Women had on Tuesday sought a report from Telangana's Director General of Police about the incident.

“NCW strongly condemns the shocking incident in Hyderabad. A young woman stripped on the road after resisting molestation, while another brave woman tried to intervene. This audacious crime raises serious concerns about law & order,” tweeted the Commission.

“NCW urges prompt investigation, and medical support, and expects a detailed report within 7 days from the DGP,” it added.

