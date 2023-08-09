Home States Telangana

Never offered money and liquor for votes, won’t do it in future: KTR

Rama Rao, along with Vemulawada MLA participated in various development programmes and also handed over cheques to the BC Bandhu beneficiaries.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao presents cheques to BC Bandhu beneficiaries in Vemulawada on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that he never distributed money and liquor in four elections he contested in, nor he will do it in the future. Rama Rao, along with Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni  Ramesh Babu and Collector Anuraag Jayanti, participated in various development programmes and also handed over cheques to the BC Bandhu beneficiaries here.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed confidence that he will taste success in the next elections too with people’s blessings. “’I don’t indulge in cheap politics for the sake of winning elections. I never distributed liquor and money. Will not do it in future as well. We will win with the blessings of people,” he said.
“KCR-led BRS government has been fulfilling all the assurances given to the people. Our party has only one agenda — the welfare of the people,” Rama Rao added.

Special focus on Karimnagar

On Monday night, Rama Rao held a meeting with TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, MLAs and MLCs in Hyderabad to discuss BRS’ election plans for the erstwhile Karimnagar district.He asked the MLAs and ministers to reach out to the people and work hard for the next three months to help the pink party win all the Assembly seats in the district.

TAGS
Telangana Assembly elections KT Rama Rao
