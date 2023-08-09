Recent rains claimed 49 lives in Telangana, says govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent affidavit filed by Rahul Bojja, Secretary to government, Revenue (Disaster Management) Department, it was revealed that Telangana experienced heavy rains between July 18 and 27, resulting in the loss of 49 lives and severe damages to irrigation tanks and crops. The situation worsened due to heavy rainfall in coastal Maharashtra and catchment areas of river Godavari and its tributaries, leading to flooding of low-lying areas .

In response to the IMD forecasts, the State Government took proactive measures by roping in 10 NDRF teams and two helicopters in critical locations, and the IAF along with local police and the State Fire and Emergency Department, were actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.In response to the calamity, the Telangana government announced an allocation of Rs 500 crore to aid in the restoration of flood-affected areas in the State.

