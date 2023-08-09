Home States Telangana

Release Rs 1 lakh aid to minorities immediately, says Telangana Finance Minister

Harish Rao said that the selection and distribution of the financial assistance would be based on the population of minorities in each Assembly segment.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to immediately release and distribute Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities in all Assembly constituencies.  The Minister instructed the officials to conduct a distribution programme on August 16 and hand over the cheques. He asked the Finance officials to release Rs 400 crore for the same.

Harish Rao said that the selection and distribution of the financial assistance would be based on the population of minorities in each Assembly segment. He held a review meeting at the Secretariat. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav,  Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari attended the meeting.

Several issues relating to sanction of Rs 1 lakh to the minorities under financial assistance scheme, release of overseas scholarships, MTF, RTF, allocation of lands for graveyards, release of honorarium to the Imams and Mouzzins figured in the meeting.

The works of Pahadi Shareef Dargah ramp works, Dargah Barhana Shah revision of rents, Christian graveyards, RTF, MTF, grant-in-aide and others were discussed in the meeting. The Finance Minister asked the officials to submit a report on these issues.

