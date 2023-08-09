Home States Telangana

Sharmila likely to meet Congress leaders in Delhi

According to sources, the Congress high command has been insisting Sharmila to merge her party with the grand old party without any conditions.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila, who is currently in Bengaluru, is likely leave for Delhi for a two-day visit, during which she may meet senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

According to sources, the Congress high command has been insisting Sharmila to merge her party with the grand old party without any conditions. However, Sharmila is said to be keen on fielding her candidates in a few segments while she herself want to contest from Paleru in the next Assembly polls.

The Congress high command is also insisting that Sharmila should campaign for the party in Andhra Pradesh, but she is said to be reluctant to campaign against her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Congratulates Rahul

Meanwhile, Sharmila congratulated Rahul Gandhi on being reinstated as an MP. Lauding Rahul for his “relentless fight” to restore democracy, secularism, and unity in the country, she tweeted: “I extend warm congratulations to Sree Rahul Gandhi ji on being reinstated as the Member of Parliament. While your indefatigable fight for the cause of the nation, and your unwavering and determined grit for the people continued to rekindle hope among millions of people across the nation, justice took its course and delivered a verdict that brought back hopes and happiness to many (sic).”

She also extended moral support to the “no confidence motion” moved against Prime Minister Modi-led Union government by the Congress in Lok Sabha.She appealed to all the leaders to fight unitedly to uphold democracy and secularism in the country.

