Telangana Congress faces uphill task to find seats for BC leaders

The TPCC president came up the proposal to woo the BCs as they constitute more than half of the State’s population.

Published: 09th August 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress

TPCC office- Gandhi Bhavan. For representational purpose

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s proposal to nominate BCs to at least two Assembly seats in each Lok Sabha constituency in the State is a task easier said than done. The TPCC president came up the proposal to woo the BCs as they constitute more than half of the State’s population. For quite a long time, they have been complaining that they were not getting tickets commensurate with their population.

On the face of it, the proposal looks quite appealing but in implementation, there are one too many practical problems as senior leaders are anxious to contest from a majority of the Assembly segments. They included former and sitting MLAs, and MLCs.

Of the 119 Assembly segments, only 88 fall in the general category while the remaining 31 are reserved for SCs and STs. The majority of general Assembly segments have Reddy, Velama, Kamma and Brahmin leaders, which might make the two-seat rule difficult to implement.

There are only 18 to 20 BC leaders in the 88 Assembly segments who could be called winning horses. There are several BC leaders who are expecting tickets from other segments.The BC leaders have submitted a proposal for the allotment of 50 Assembly segments for BCs in the ensuing Assembly elections.

If the party believes that winning chances are not high in some segments, the number of seats should not go below 40 seats.But the upper caste leaders are not ready to give up their segments to BCs. This will be a major challenge for the party before it finalises tickets.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also a BC leader, is interested in contesting from Karimnagar LS seat. However, he is believed to have said that he will contest in the Assembly polls from Karimnagar if the party high command asks him to do so.

