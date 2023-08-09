Home States Telangana

Telangana govt agrees to increase ration dealers’ commission

Ration dealers representative N Raju said that the government agreed to enhance the commission from September.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

ration card

Image used for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday agreed in principle to increase the Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers’ commission from Rs 70 to Rs 140 per quintal and to provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage to them. This decision will benefit over 17,000 ration dealers across the State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalar held a meeting with the joint action committee of ration dealers, who recently went on strike, demanding the government to consider their demands.

After the meeting, the ration dealers said that the State government has agreed to all the 20 demands put forth by them. Ration dealers representative N Raju said that the government agreed to enhance the commission from September. He also said that the government agreed to immediately sanction Rs 10,000 assistance to family members in the event of a PDS dealer’s demise

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Distribution System Gangula Kamalar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp