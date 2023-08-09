Home States Telangana

Telangana HC advocates seek suspension of Budwel land auction

Incidentally, the State government had earlier announced allotment of 100 acres of land at Budwel for a new HC building.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Advocates Association has filed a PIL in the high court seeking an immediate suspension of e-auction of lands at Budwel. The PIL comes in response to the HMDA notification issued on August 4, inviting bids from private individuals for the auction of government lands. Incidentally, the State government had earlier announced allotment of 100 acres of land at Budwel for a new HC building.

According to the petitioner, the recent decision by the government to sell the land to private individuals is a direct contradiction of its previous assurance. The construction of a new HC building was inevitable as the existing court halls are getting damaged during heavy rains and a fire accident on August 31 in 2009 further worsened the situation. With an increase in the number of judges, the need for a new building to accommodate the expanding judiciary has become even more pressing, the petition said.

The registrar general of the HC has been actively engaging with the government to obtain the promised 100 acres. However, the recent decision to auction the same land raised concerns among the legal fraternity, the PIL said. The association sought a prompt and appropriate direction from the high court to suspend the notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp