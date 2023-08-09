Telangana HC advocates seek suspension of Budwel land auction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Advocates Association has filed a PIL in the high court seeking an immediate suspension of e-auction of lands at Budwel. The PIL comes in response to the HMDA notification issued on August 4, inviting bids from private individuals for the auction of government lands. Incidentally, the State government had earlier announced allotment of 100 acres of land at Budwel for a new HC building.

According to the petitioner, the recent decision by the government to sell the land to private individuals is a direct contradiction of its previous assurance. The construction of a new HC building was inevitable as the existing court halls are getting damaged during heavy rains and a fire accident on August 31 in 2009 further worsened the situation. With an increase in the number of judges, the need for a new building to accommodate the expanding judiciary has become even more pressing, the petition said.

The registrar general of the HC has been actively engaging with the government to obtain the promised 100 acres. However, the recent decision to auction the same land raised concerns among the legal fraternity, the PIL said. The association sought a prompt and appropriate direction from the high court to suspend the notification.

