Telangana: Teacher beats students black and blue, booked

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A biology teacher at the Kharkanagadda Government High School, Tumula Thirupathi, brutally beat about 25 students of class VIII, including girls on Tuesday. One of the students came out, called his parents on the phone and complained about the incident. Soon, more people gathered outside the school. Father of one of the students, Ullam Srinivas, lodged a complaint with the III Town police.

His daughter told him that Thirupathi entered the classroom, bolted the door and caned the students indiscriminately. The stick broke into two pieces as the teacher used it on the students, said 13-year-old Pujitha.

The students, showing the welts on their hands and backs, said that Thirupathi also abused them using filthy language. Enraged by the incident, the parents requested authorities to take stringent action against the teacher.

Based on the complaint, the police booked cases against the teacher under Sections 342, 324, 290 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Taking a serious view of the incident, the education department ordered a departmental inquiry.

KARIMNAGAR: A biology teacher at the Kharkanagadda Government High School, Tumula Thirupathi, brutally beat about 25 students of class VIII, including girls on Tuesday. One of the students came out, called his parents on the phone and complained about the incident. Soon, more people gathered outside the school. Father of one of the students, Ullam Srinivas, lodged a complaint with the III Town police. His daughter told him that Thirupathi entered the classroom, bolted the door and caned the students indiscriminately. The stick broke into two pieces as the teacher used it on the students, said 13-year-old Pujitha. The students, showing the welts on their hands and backs, said that Thirupathi also abused them using filthy language. Enraged by the incident, the parents requested authorities to take stringent action against the teacher.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on the complaint, the police booked cases against the teacher under Sections 342, 324, 290 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Taking a serious view of the incident, the education department ordered a departmental inquiry.