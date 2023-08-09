Home States Telangana

Telangana tops in highest recovery of lost/ stolen mobiles with 67.98 per cent

The State police has recovered mobile phones using  CEIR portal, which has proven to be a boon to citizens of Telangana.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, smart phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State had stood first in the entire country with 67.98 per cent of lost or stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar congratulated nodal officer Additional Director General of Police (ADG) CID Mahesh Bhagwat and his team for consistently monitoring and helping unit-level teams in achieving this feat.

CEIR portal has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb cases of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The State police has recovered mobile phones using this portal, which has proven to be a boon to citizens of Telangana. For Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the CEIR portal. The portal is operated in all 780 police stations of  Telangana.

ADGP CID monitored the progress of work under the portal and as a result, 5,038 lost/stolen mobile devices were recovered in 110 days, of which, the last 1,000 devices were recovered in 16 days and handed over to the complainants.

Karnataka, AP follow

Following  Telangana, Karnataka stands second with 54.20 per cent and Andhra Pradesh stands third with 50.90 per cent in the list of recovery of stolen devices using the CEIR portal.Within the State, a considerable contribution has been made by the Cyberabad Commissionerate with 763 mobile devices, the Hyderabad Commissionerate with 402, Rachakonda Commissionerate with 398 mobile devices, followed by Warangal and Nizamabad police commissionerates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Equipment Identity Register CEIR portal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp