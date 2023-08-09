Telangana tops in highest recovery of lost/ stolen mobiles with 67.98 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State had stood first in the entire country with 67.98 per cent of lost or stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar congratulated nodal officer Additional Director General of Police (ADG) CID Mahesh Bhagwat and his team for consistently monitoring and helping unit-level teams in achieving this feat.

CEIR portal has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb cases of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The State police has recovered mobile phones using this portal, which has proven to be a boon to citizens of Telangana. For Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the CEIR portal. The portal is operated in all 780 police stations of Telangana.

ADGP CID monitored the progress of work under the portal and as a result, 5,038 lost/stolen mobile devices were recovered in 110 days, of which, the last 1,000 devices were recovered in 16 days and handed over to the complainants.

Karnataka, AP follow

Following Telangana, Karnataka stands second with 54.20 per cent and Andhra Pradesh stands third with 50.90 per cent in the list of recovery of stolen devices using the CEIR portal.Within the State, a considerable contribution has been made by the Cyberabad Commissionerate with 763 mobile devices, the Hyderabad Commissionerate with 402, Rachakonda Commissionerate with 398 mobile devices, followed by Warangal and Nizamabad police commissionerates.

