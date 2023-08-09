Home States Telangana

Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP increased by 72%: MoS informs Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to a question raised by CPM MP John Brittas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s per capita contribution to country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by over 72 per cent in the last six years, but the Centre’s tax devolution to the State remained more or less same during this period, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to a question raised by CPM MP John Brittas, he said that the per capita State domestic product of Telangana in 2022-23 is Rs 3,08,732.

John Brittas sought the details of per capita contribution to GDP by States in the last five years. The Union Minister replied: “Telangana’s per capita net State domestic product at current prices (base year 2011-12) is Rs 1,79,358 (2017-18), Rs 2,09,848 (2018-19), Rs 2,31,326 (2019-20), Rs 2,25,687 (2020-21), Rs 2,65,942 (2021-22) and Rs 3,08,732 (2022-23).  Telangana stood number one in the country in contributing to country’s GDP. Karnataka was in second place with contribution of Rs 3,01,673 to the GDP, followed by Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.”

When John asked about the details of States receiving lesser revenue devolution than they contributed to the Central government exchequer during the last five years, the Minister explained the 15th Finance Commission’s formula. The Union Minister added that various factors were taken into consideration while calculating the share of a State in the divisible pool. Hence, it may not be correct to infer that adopting 2011 census data led to changes in the share of some States in divisible pool. “The State-wise information of revenue contributed to the Central government exchequer is not maintained Centrally,” he said.

According to the Union Minister, the tax devolution made to Telangana during last five years is Rs 18,560.88 crore (2018-19), Rs 15,987.59 crore (2019-20), Rs 12,691.62 crore (2020-21), Rs 18,720.54 crore (2021-22) and Rs 19,668.15 crore (2022-23).

