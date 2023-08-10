Home States Telangana

Applicants scramble for necessary documents in Telangana

Authorities are requesting caste and income certificates, along with proof of vacant plots, National Food Security Act ration cards and Aadhaar cards.

Published: 10th August 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Documents , files , RTI

Image used for representational purpose.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, designed to provide a cash benefit of Rs 3 lakh to women beneficiaries, has generated dissatisfaction among eligible recipients due to the stringent application timeline and document requirements set by the State government.

The limited three-day window for application submission, along with a mere two-day notice, has proved to be a hurdle for beneficiaries who struggle to acquire the necessary documentation within the stipulated period. The submission deadline in several districts is set for Thursday. The application process has become burdensome due to the government’s insistence on obtaining all necessary documents under the applicant’s  (woman’s) name.

Authorities are requesting caste and income certificates, along with proof of vacant plots, National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration cards and Aadhaar cards. This demand has resulted in eligible applicants, numbering in the thousands per Assembly constituency, rushing between government offices to procure the required paperwork. Numerous applicants have been unable to complete their submissions within a span of less than a week.

For instance, in the Warangal West Assembly constituency, 68 applications were received on the initial day, followed by 516 on the second day, totalling 584 applications. Similarly, in the Wardhannapet Assembly constituency, only 1,044 applications have been received with just a single day remaining for submission.

This contrasts starkly with the thousands of individuals still aspiring to own homes, as the State government aims to extend benefits to 3,000 beneficiaries in each Assembly constituency. The opposition Congress criticised the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, terming it as a ‘mere political ploy and unfeasible in practice’.

Party spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy denounced the timing of the scheme’s announcement, highlighting that the government kept it confidential despite issuing a GO in June. He suggested that the sudden release of the scheme was a calculated strategy, hinting that the government might not genuinely intend to implement it.

Mohan said the impracticality of obtaining the necessary land documents in just two days, particularly when they need to be in the name of women applicants. In response to the concerns voiced by eligible applicants and the Opposition, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy assured individuals without land titles in areas designated as village common land (Gramakantam) that there’s no need to panic. He reassured applicants that they could submit their applications to Collectors, indicating that the process is an ongoing one. (With inputs from Warangal)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Food Security Act Gruha Lakshmi scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp