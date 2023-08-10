BJP claim on KLIS funds a lie: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey of misleading the Lok Sabha and the entire nation by claiming that the Union government provided Rs 86,000 crore for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the BJP-led Centre did not give a single rupee for the project.

“BJP MP has misled the Loksabha and entire nation with the blatant lies that Central Govt has funded Kaleshwaram Project with Rs 86,000 crores. Kaleshwaram Project is built by Telangana Govt under the leadership of #CMKCR garu with state own funds and the loans were taken by the state govt. The fact is not a single rupee was given by Union BJP Govt. #ShameOnBJP (sic)”, Harish tweeted.

He was responding to the BJP MP’s claim, in response to BRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao’s speech during the no-confidence motion, in the Lok Sabha that the Centre funded the Kaleshwaram project.

“It’s a shame on the part of BJP leaders to claim that the Centre funded the Kaleshwaram. One BJP leader said that Kaleshwaram is like an “ATM’ for BRS while other BJP leaders certified that corruption did not take place in the construction of Kaleshwaram. Now, another BJP MP says the Centre funded Kaleshwaram. BJP leaders are speaking in different tunes. This is nothing but an attempt by the BJP to derive political mileage by doing false propaganda,” alleged Harish.

He reminded that the Centre has not conferred national project status on Kaleshwaram, despite repeated requests. Earlier, Dubey said in the Lok Sabha: “Not only a Minister but any member can correct the records. He (Nama) is talking about a project. The Central government spent Rs 86,000 crore on the Kaleshwaram project.”

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy tweeted: #Kaleshwaram Project is 100% Telangana Govt funded project & that has been confirmed by Union Govt in parliament ... Look how conveniently they lie in parliament (sic)”.

‘Kaleshwaram Project was given 86,000 CR by Central Govt’: BJP MP Nishikanth #Kaleshwaram Project is 100% Telangana Govt funded project & that has been confirmed by Union Govt in parliament as a reply to BJP MP



Yet, look how conveniently they lie in parliament pic.twitter.com/ubfmfctNIx — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 9, 2023

Modi government usurping rights of States, alleges Nama

Meanwhile, participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion, BRS member Nama Nageswara Rao alleged that the Centre was usurping the rights of States. “The Modi government has failed on all fronts in the last nine years,” he alleged.

The BRS MP demanded that the Centre treat all States equally. He recalled that the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act have not been implemented so far. “The Centre did not even sanction a single medical college to TS. Despite repeated requests, Navodaya schools were not sanctioned to newly formed districts. The Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project was cancelled,” he reminded.

