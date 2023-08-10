Home States Telangana

Buyer of stolen mobiles, who owned car worth Rs 1.92 crore, apprehended

The accused used to receive stolen mobile phones in bulk from thieves from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and sold them to clients in Hyderabad.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TSRTC conductor-turned-realtor who finally metamorphosed into a stolen cell phone receiver was apprehended by the  Raidurg police and Madhapur SOT on Wednesday and seized 563 stolen mobile phones from him. The accused used to receive stolen mobile phones in bulk from thieves from AP and Karnataka and sold them to clients in Hyderabad.

Madhapur DCP G Sandeep said, “The accused has been identified as Garadi Ramanji, 54. He was earlier a TSRTC conductor and then later quit the job later and took up the real estate business but suffered losses. He then started to make easy money by procuring stolen mobiles.

Ramanji was held during routine vehicle checking. He was in possession of 536 mobiles, Rs 3 lakh cash, and was driving a four-wheeler worth Rs 1.92 crore. He used to procure stolen mobiles from Akash and Sunny of Akiveedu, Andhra Pradesh, and Vamsi from Karnataka for Rs 2000-Rs 4000 and sell them to the main receivers namely Asif and Arshad in Hyderabad. Asif and Arshad have more parties who sell them to mobile shops in Hyderabad. The seized mobile brands included Samsung, One Plus, Oppo and many others.

