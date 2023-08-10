Home States Telangana

Chenchus in Amrabad yet to see fruits of development

During the Governor’s visit to her adopted Chenchu Pentas of Appapur and Bourapur in March 2023, she presented a massive cheque of Rs 49.9 lakh to the Nagarkurnool district administration.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A cut-out of the cheque given by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the Chenchus on March 23, 2023, lying in front of a hut in Appapur gram panchayat

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as tribal communities across the world celebrated the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’ on Wednesday, for the Chenchus, a Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) living inside the core area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), it was just another day. This is true even in the face of interventions by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to enhance the welfare and socio-economic advancement of the Chenchus.

During the Governor’s visit to her adopted Chenchu Pentas of Appapur and Bourapur in March 2023, she presented a massive cheque of Rs 49.9 lakh to the Nagarkurnool district administration. The cut-out of the cheque is now lying in front of a hut and the Chenchus claim that the special funds allocated for the provision of essential amenities have failed to yield the intended results, despite their possible utilisation.

In addition to the Governor’s special grant, the DC had pledged a corresponding sum of Rs 49.9 lakh from his personal funds. While the district administration asserts that the funds have been put to good use, even Bala Guruvaiah, the sarpanch of the Appapur gram panchayat remains unaware of their allocation and expenditure.

Bala Guruvaiah, Appapur sarpanch, told TNIE, that the Governor had suggested building sheds for conducting meetings, Anganwadi classes and for SHG women and using the funds for other developmental activities under Appapur gram panchayat. He stated that the Forest department will not give permission for the construction of the sheds as it involves the use of concrete construction material, which is not permitted inside the forest.

“Though there is a primary health sub-centre sanctioned for Appapur, there are neither doctors, ambulances nor permanent staff there. Two Royal Enfield ambulances were given by the Red Cross Society, of which one was taken back while the other is not being utilised. Nine Chenchu families are living in the dark as there is no solar lighting in Pullaipally Penta.

As an additional gesture, the Governor had provided every Chenchu household within the Appapur gram panchayat with 10 Rajashree hens. Despite the survival of hens distributed in the initial phase in 2022, a substantial number fell victim to leopards and other wild animals. In the subsequent phase, more hens were disbursed, yet a staggering 90 per cent of these hens perished. However, due to a lack of oversight from the responsible authorities, this well-meaning endeavour has ultimately proven futile.

“As per the Panchayats Act, every developmental activity under the gram panchayat is supposed to be approved and passed by the Chenchus in the gram sabha. However, officials are telling us that the money has been spent, without even explaining what it was spent. The funds were supposed to be spent in the adopted villages of the governor,” Thokala Guruvaiah, leader of Chenchu Lokam, told TNIE.

As per sources, the Governor recently allocated more funds for the Chenchus and these were designated to be administered under the oversight of the DC. Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach DC P Uday Kumar for a comment.

