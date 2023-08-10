Focus on honing skills to boost employability: KTR

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that employment opportunities are invariably dependent on skill development, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the BRS government was committed to fostering skill development by initiating training programmes to enhance employability.

After inaugurating a state-of-the-art IT hub located in the Integrated District Collector’s Complex, Rama Rao inspected the various departments and the amenities within the facility. He later interacted with new IT employees as well as students from the IIIT-Basara, during which he underscored the rapid development of the IT sector in Telangana and numerous international organisations establishing their units in the State.

Rama Rao encouraged the students by saying that abundant opportunities lay ahead for those with innovative thinking and new ideas. The Minister stressed the government’s responsibility to support and acknowledge the efforts of people who bring forth pioneering innovations. Expressing his interest in the innovations presented by students, he inquired about their functionality and impact.

Rama Rao expressed optimism that the government’s backing would pave the way for youth to garner special recognition through their innovations. He commended the newly recruited IT employees and said that this was just the first step toward facilitating more employment opportunities through the IT Hub.

