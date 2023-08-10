Governor , NCW seek report on stripping of woman by alcoholic in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday sought a report from the officials on the recent incident of a woman being stripped naked by an alcoholic at Jawaharnagar. “With profound distress over the unfortunate incident of disrobing a young woman on a street within the Jawaharnagar police station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Governor has instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Telangana to take action against the culprits and submit a detailed report immediately,” according to a release from Raj Bhavan said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), too, sought a report from the State DGP on the incident.

Meanwhile, Jawaharnagar police arrested the mother of the accused for not preventing her son nor helping the woman when he was stripping the victim naked on the night of last Sunday. The police have already arrested the 30-year-old accused, Pedda Maiarah.

The victim lay on the road for 15 minutes naked when someone covered her with a cloth. The accused beat up another woman who tried to go to her rescue. The victim was returning home from a shop when the assailant touched her inappropriately and when she resisted, he tore her clothes.

Taking to Twitter, NCW said: “NCW strongly condemns the shocking incident in Hyderabad. A young woman stripped on the road after resisting molestation, while another brave woman tried to intervene. This audacious crime raises serious concerns about law and order. NCW urges prompt investigation, and medical support, and expects a detailed report within 7 days from the DGP.”

The Jawaharnagar police also apprehended Pedda Mariah’s mother Nagamma, 67, under the same IPC Section 354 and remanded her in judicial custody. The mother and son stepped out to go to a pan shop and, while returning, Maraiah who was in a state of intoxication assaulted the woman.

He abused and assaulted her and stripped her naked while her mother did not stop her drunk son from committing an atrocity. She was arrested by the police on Tuesday for silently witnessing the crime.

