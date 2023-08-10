Home States Telangana

Revanth is all fire and brimstone in Parliament, targets BJP, BRS

Revanth requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to direct the Prime Minister to be present in the house and speak on the violence in Manipur.

Published: 10th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that “Liquor Party” (BRS) and “Knicker Party” (BJP) have joined hands to loot Telangana, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the BRS government in the State and the BJP-led Union government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in favour of the no-confidence motion on Wednesday,  Revanth, in his nearly 10-minute-long fiery speech in Telugu, accused the BJP of adopting a divisive strategy and making false promises. He demanded the Union government honour all the promises made to Telangana.

Revanth bitterly criticised the PM for not showing up in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the no-trust motion, accusing the latter of looking down on tribals even on the day of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

He requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to direct the Prime Minister to be present in the house and speak on the violence in Manipur. “The PM should have spoken about the crimes against women, macabre display of decapitated heads, and the bloodshed in Manipur,” he said.

“The Modi government has adopted the divide-and-rule policy of the British. They have fueled enmity between Kukis, Meities, and Nagas by dividing them. Congress and INDIA oppose it,” Revanth said, terming BJP as the ‘British Janata Party’, and NDA as the “National Divide Alliance”. Revanth also demanded the immediate resignation of Modi as PM.

Reminding that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Karnataka Assembly elections while Manipur was rocked by violence, Revanth said that the people of Karnataka rejected divisive politics showing a direction to the people of this country. Referring to the BJP election manifestos of 2014 and 2018, he said that BJP adopted a “one nation, one party” policy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiaBJPBRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp