Revanth is all fire and brimstone in Parliament, targets BJP, BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that “Liquor Party” (BRS) and “Knicker Party” (BJP) have joined hands to loot Telangana, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the BRS government in the State and the BJP-led Union government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in favour of the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, Revanth, in his nearly 10-minute-long fiery speech in Telugu, accused the BJP of adopting a divisive strategy and making false promises. He demanded the Union government honour all the promises made to Telangana.

Revanth bitterly criticised the PM for not showing up in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the no-trust motion, accusing the latter of looking down on tribals even on the day of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

He requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to direct the Prime Minister to be present in the house and speak on the violence in Manipur. “The PM should have spoken about the crimes against women, macabre display of decapitated heads, and the bloodshed in Manipur,” he said.

“The Modi government has adopted the divide-and-rule policy of the British. They have fueled enmity between Kukis, Meities, and Nagas by dividing them. Congress and INDIA oppose it,” Revanth said, terming BJP as the ‘British Janata Party’, and NDA as the “National Divide Alliance”. Revanth also demanded the immediate resignation of Modi as PM.

Reminding that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Karnataka Assembly elections while Manipur was rocked by violence, Revanth said that the people of Karnataka rejected divisive politics showing a direction to the people of this country. Referring to the BJP election manifestos of 2014 and 2018, he said that BJP adopted a “one nation, one party” policy.

