RGUKT Vice-Chancellor announces ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh  for parents of Bablu

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the wake of the recent student suicides at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, also known as IIIT-Basara, in Nirmal district, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof V Venkataramana on Wednesday announced proactive measures to reassure students and prevent such incidents in the future.

To support the family members of Jadhav Bablu, who was discovered dead in his hostel room on campus on Tuesday, the V-C said an ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh and another Rs 50,000 towards funeral costs would be provided. Additionally, he mentioned that three counsellors would be appointed and suggestion boxes will be placed in hostels to foster a safer environment.

Last week, the institute witnessed an orientation programme and a cultural event, aimed at fostering a sense of community among students. The university will introduce an online counselling platform and form small student groups, the V-C informed. Additionally, an event with parents will be organised at the main gate within a week or 10 days.

A “My Village” programme will be initiated, involving 15 students from Basara Mandal, to bridge the gap between the campus and the students’ communities. In the spirit of open communication, suggestion boxes will be placed in every hostel, with issues being addressed every 15 days. Any student facing issues can reach out via mail or phone and the institution will take measures to promptly address these concerns, Prof Venkataramana said.

The V-C emphasised that such incidents will not go unnoticed, and appropriate action will be taken. He stressed the importance of parents becoming more involved in their children’s lives while also urging students to keep their families informed about their experiences at RGUKT.

Body taken to native place

A moment of silence was observed in memory of Jadhav Bablu, with the teaching staff and other employees joining in. His body, after postmortem, was handed over to his family members at Nirmal Hospital. The body was then transported to his native Narayankhed village in Sangareddy district. Despite initial hurdles in gaining access to the campus, his parents managed to reach him at 5 AM and later collected their son’s remains. The doctors said they found rashes on Bablu’s neck and sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

BJP leaders under house arrest

With protests emerging after Bablu’s death, security has been increased at the IIIT-Basara campus and Nirmal hospital. It is being reported that a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were placed under house arrest. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have alleged government involvement in these student suicides, suggesting political motives behind attempts to close the college to favour private universities. Party leaders also criticised the police action on Congress workers.

