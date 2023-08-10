Teacher suspended for trashing over 25 students

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Taking swift action, the education department on Wednesday suspended biology teacher Tumula Thirupathi of the Kharkanagadda Government High School for beating up over 25 students of class VIII on Tuesday.

District educational officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao took the decision based on a preliminary report submitted by the school headmaster and mandal educational officer (MEO). The department is also said to be considering lodging a police complaint against Thirupati. He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

School headmaster BVN Swamy was also removed and replaced by senior school assistant B Babu Reddy.

According to some teachers, Tirupati who was taking a class was disturbed by the noise being created by the grade VIII students and warned them to keep quiet. However, they continued to raise an uproar and, annoyed by this, he caned the students.

