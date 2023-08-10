Home States Telangana

Teacher suspended for trashing over 25 students

Biology teacher Tirupati who was taking a class was disturbed by the noise being created by the grade VIII students and warned them to keep quiet, before caning them.

Published: 10th August 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A Class 8 student shows the injuries he recieved to DEO CHVS Janardhan Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Taking swift action, the education department on Wednesday suspended biology teacher Tumula Thirupathi of the Kharkanagadda Government High School for beating up over 25 students of class VIII on Tuesday.

District educational officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao took the decision based on a preliminary report submitted by the school headmaster and mandal educational officer (MEO). The department is also said to be considering lodging a police complaint against Thirupati. He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

School headmaster BVN Swamy was also removed and replaced by senior school assistant B Babu Reddy.

According to some teachers, Tirupati who was taking a class was disturbed by the noise being created by the grade VIII students and warned them to keep quiet. However, they continued to raise an uproar and, annoyed by this, he caned the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education harassment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp