Adivasis seek Telangana governor’s intervention to resolve issues

On World Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Secunderabad, the representatives of various Adivasi communities got an opportunity to pour out their grievances before the Governor.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government is neither extending the Central schemes in education and healthcare nor providing them livelihood opportunities and basic facilities, the Gothi Koyas living in Bhadrachalam Agency area sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to resolve all the issues.

During a cultural programme organised to celebrate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in Secunderabad on Thursday, the representatives of various Adivasi communities got an opportunity to pour out their grievances before the Governor. They complained that they are being treated as “transit” people by the State government, though they are free to live anywhere in the Fifth Schedule areas of different States. Calling it an “unfortunate situation,” Tamilisai assured all possible support to the tribal communities.

Retired judge Justice B Chandra Kumar spoke about how Article 244 of the Constitution provides security to the tribes as per the Schedule 5 through constitution of a tribal council by the Governor, and the special powers enjoyed by the Governor.

