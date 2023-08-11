Home States Telangana

Independence Day order: Sircilla in full swing to produce 75 lakh flags

The process of packing and distributing the flags to the respective districts has commenced and will continue until August 19, according to official sources.

Women workers pack national flags at a textile manufacturing unit in Sircilla on Thursday. The government is paying these women Rs 12 per flag

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Textile units in Sircilla and Hyderabad are abuzz with the production of national flags in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day. An order for one crore national flags has been placed by the government for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, just like in previous years. The responsibility of overseeing the flag-making process and distributing the flags lies with the TS Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Ltd (TESCO). TESCO authorities have stated that around 75 lakh flags are currently being printed, stitched, and packed in Sircilla, with the remaining 25 lakh flags being processed in Hyderabad.

The process of packing and distributing the flags to the respective districts has commenced and will continue until August 19, according to official sources.These flags will be hoisted on homes and business establishments across the nation. The design and printing of the flags are being carried out in units located in Hyderabad. Approximately 65 lakh metres of polyester cloth have been produced for the purpose of making these national flags and raw materials have been imported from the state of Gujarat.

Each flag has a size of 20 x 30 inches. In addition to orders placed from other states, this endeavour has led to the engagement of 55 units and the creation of hundreds of jobs for workers involved in the flag-making process.A woman named Saroja shared that she earns Rs 1,200 per day for tasks such as cutting, stitching, and packing. The government had paid Rs 12 for each flag last year, and the same price is being paid this year as well.

