Is India bigger or Hindutva ideology, Asaduddin Owaisi asks Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain whether the country is bigger or the Hindutva ideology of RSS ideologue Golwalkar, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reminded the ruling BJP of the “liberty of conscience” as enshrined in the Constitution.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Modi government, Owaisi blamed the environment of hatred being spread in the country against Muslims for the past nine years, for the recent murder of an ASI and three passengers in the Jaipur-Mumbai Express by an RPF constable.

“Is Bilkis Bano our daughter or not? You released the murderers and rapists of her victimised family. Is this your majoritarian liberty of conscience? Cases are being booked against Assam Rifles in Manipur. Where is your conscience when women are being raped there? You are not removing the chief minister who is cooperating with whatever is happening there,” he said.

The AIMIM president felt that the formula of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is one religion, one culture

and one language, which has been the typical formula of dictators. “India is a bouquet, a mosaic of various cultures, languages and faiths,” he reminded.

