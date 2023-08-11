Kavitha pulls the plug on ‘lies’ of BJP MPs in Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fiery press conference held at the BRSLP office in the Assembly premises on Thursday, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a scathing attack on BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and misinformation about the State government.

Flanked by MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan and Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Kavitha vehemently denounced the statements made by Arvind, who she accused of displaying a lack of understanding about the new IT Hub inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Kavitha reminded that the IT sector has brought in substantial investments and boosted employment opportunities for youth across all districts.

Challenging Sanjay’s allegation that farmers were not getting free power round the clock, Kavitha retorted that the mere presence of the Karimnagar MP in the BJP party office at any hour serves as proof of uninterrupted power supply in the State. She lambasted the BJP-led Union government for making false claims in Lok Sabha, particularly in relation to funding for the Kaleshwaram project.

Kavitha accused the BJP MPs of spreading baseless speculations and unfounded information without making any substantial contribution to Telangana. She declared her intention to contest for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, vowing to unseat Arvind, the sitting MP. She also predicted that Sanjay would face a humiliating defeat should he choose to contest from the Korutla Assembly segment.

Kavitha also criticised former MP Madhu Yaskhi and Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud for their allegations against the IT Hub. She countered their claims by highlighting that a number of job placements were made on the day the Hub was inaugurated, and expressed confidence that the remaining vacancies will be filled soon.

The MLC also highlighted the lack of financial support from the BJP-led Union government, asserting that the Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment had not received a single rupee in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. “All the development work carried out in Nizamabad was funded by the State government,” Kavitha said.

Reiterating her commitment to the welfare and progress of Telangana, Kavitha denounced baseless accusations and divisive politics of the opposition.

HYDERABAD: In a fiery press conference held at the BRSLP office in the Assembly premises on Thursday, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a scathing attack on BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and misinformation about the State government. Flanked by MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan and Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Kavitha vehemently denounced the statements made by Arvind, who she accused of displaying a lack of understanding about the new IT Hub inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Kavitha reminded that the IT sector has brought in substantial investments and boosted employment opportunities for youth across all districts. Challenging Sanjay’s allegation that farmers were not getting free power round the clock, Kavitha retorted that the mere presence of the Karimnagar MP in the BJP party office at any hour serves as proof of uninterrupted power supply in the State. She lambasted the BJP-led Union government for making false claims in Lok Sabha, particularly in relation to funding for the Kaleshwaram project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kavitha accused the BJP MPs of spreading baseless speculations and unfounded information without making any substantial contribution to Telangana. She declared her intention to contest for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, vowing to unseat Arvind, the sitting MP. She also predicted that Sanjay would face a humiliating defeat should he choose to contest from the Korutla Assembly segment. Kavitha also criticised former MP Madhu Yaskhi and Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud for their allegations against the IT Hub. She countered their claims by highlighting that a number of job placements were made on the day the Hub was inaugurated, and expressed confidence that the remaining vacancies will be filled soon. The MLC also highlighted the lack of financial support from the BJP-led Union government, asserting that the Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment had not received a single rupee in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. “All the development work carried out in Nizamabad was funded by the State government,” Kavitha said. Reiterating her commitment to the welfare and progress of Telangana, Kavitha denounced baseless accusations and divisive politics of the opposition.