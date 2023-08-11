Home States Telangana

Palamuru P-2 gets green signal, CM hails decision

Expert committee approves Rs 153 crore towards remediation plan

Published: 11th August 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. (Photo | Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Phase-2 (irrigation component) of the prestigious Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) has finally got environmental clearance. The 49th meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects recommended the proposal for grant of environmental clearance for the PRLIS. The minutes of the meeting, held on July 24, were made available on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the EAC, in its meeting held in June, felt that the project proponent damage cost was not calculated appropriately and deferred its decision with a suggestion to revise the environment damage cost, remediation plan and community augmentation plan. The project proponent claimed that the total environmental damage cost for the project is Rs 142.47 crore, but this figure was disputed in the June meeting.

Now, with the revised estimation, the EAC approved Rs 153.70 crore towards remediation plan, Natural Resources Augmentation Plan and Community Resources Augmentation Plan to be spent within three years. The project proponent should submit a bank guarantee of Rs 153.70 crore. The EAC said that the remediation plan shall be completed in three years whereas bank guarantee shall be for five years. The bank guarantee will be released after successful implementation of environment management plan (EMP).
The EAC calculated Rs 153.70 crore for various compensations including improper implementation of muck management, incomplete implementation of green belt, partial management of solid waste and others.

As many as 58 villages have been categorised as project impact villages, of which 43 are in eight mandals of Nagarkurnool district and 15 in three mandals of Mahabubnagar district. Accordingly, the various damages costs are enumerated, the EAC minutes said. The EAC directed that the project proponent shall submit Rs 106 crore as penalty to State Pollution Control Board as directed by the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

After five years of the commissioning of the project, a study by an independent agency shall be undertaken regarding impact of the project on the environment. A biogas plant shall be installed in the project affected area for transforming cattle waste (cow dung) into renewable source of fuel. Solar panels shall be provided to the families living in a radius of 10 km of the project.

A historic victory, says chief minister

It is a historic victory, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme got the environmental clearance. In a statement, Rao said the long cherished dream of Palamuru people has realised. He expressed happiness that when phase-1 works of the project were almost completed and st the same time the project also hot green nod. The second phase works, to provide irrigation for 12.30 lakh acres  would be expedited now, the Chief Minister said. He recalled that the government fought against several cases and achieved the victory.  He congratulated the Irrigation officials for getting the required approvals.

