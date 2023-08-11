Telangana High Court suspends GOs issued for VRA appointment

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court suspended the execution of two government orders — GO 81 issued by the principal secretary of the Telangana Revenue department and GO 85 issued by the special chief secretary (Finance) — on Thursday.

These government orders pertained to the appointment of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) to positions as junior assistants and in lower cadre roles across various government departments. The court also instructed the State to maintain the status quo in the matter.

In light of this development, VRAs are seeking a directive from the State government to retain their positions within the Revenue department itself. They are requesting designations as junior assistants, record assistants and office subordinates based on their qualifications.

The court proceedings revolved around three separate writ petitions, each filed by different individuals — Shadab Hakim, a tahsildar from the office of the Collector in Jagtial district; Guddola Bhoomanna and five others, who are Village Revenue Officers (VROs) from Nizamabad; and Kurisenga Adithya, along with 29 other office subordinates working in the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Rajanna-Sircilla district and other RDO/Collectorate offices within the State.

Didn’t follow the correct procedure: Petitioners

These petitions aimed to challenge the implementation of GO 81 and GO 85, as these government orders led to the appointment of VRAs to positions outside of their original department.Counsels for the petitioners, PV Krishniah and Sriram Polali, argued that the issuance of the GOs did not follow established procedures, instructions for the Telangana Secretariat or relevant cabinet decisions.

They contended that the issuance of the GOs lacked provision for the creation of new or supernumerary posts and was carried out arbitrarily, in violation of constitutional provisions and existing service rules.

They further highlighted that absorbing VRAs into various departments, as proposed by the GOs, would disrupt the proper filling of vacancies designated for Office Subordinates and equivalent categories. The petitioners argued that the VRAs’ appointment and promotions as Junior Assistants were in conflict with the Telangana Ministerial Service Rules, and the government orders themselves overlooked crucial factors.

Rama Rao, the Special Government Pleader (Services), refuted the arguments presented by the petitioners’ counsels. He stated that the petitioners, as government servants, lacked standing to comment on the government’s decisions. He argued that absorbing VRAs into various departments would not adversely affect the services of Office Subordinates.

Justice Madhavi Devi, after hearing both sides, raised questions regarding the eligibility criteria, qualifications and selection process for the Junior Assistant positions, the government’s authority to absorb individuals based on policy decisions and the alleged discriminatory treatment between VROs and VRAs. The court also questioned the vacancies in the Revenue department while absorbing VRAs into other departments.

Subsequently, the court suspended the implementation of the government orders that sought to absorb VRAs into various departments and reinstated them to their original positions.

