TSPSC delays rescheduling, Group-II aspirants move HC

Petitioners urge High Court to declare commission’s action arbitary, seek postponement of exams

Published: 11th August 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Applicants of Group 2 exam staged a protest demanding to postpone the Group 2 exam at TSPSC office in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 150 aspirants have moved the Telangana High Court, accusing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) of failing to reschedule the Group-II examination initially planned for August 29 and 30, 2023.

Emphasising the need for the exam to be rescheduled after the completion of the Gurukula teachers, polytechnic, and junior lecturer exams, the petitioners criticised the TSPSC for announcing an online examination schedule of nine notifications without considering their representations dated June 26 and July 24, 2023. They deemed this to be unlawful, arbitrary, unjust, and unconstitutional.

Pointing out the disruption caused by the leakage of the Group-I Paper, which they said had a profound impact on their mental well-being and preparation, the petitioners said that the TSPSC had earlier committed to maintaining a three-month gap between each examination. However, despite these assurances, the TSPSC conducted the Group-I exam on June 11 and the Group-IV exam on July 1, 2023, the petition said.

The petitioners said that they managed to write these exams under stressful circumstances, as they lacked adequate preparation time.The petitioners expressed their concern over the TSPSC’s current plans to hold a series of examinations, including the Group-II examination, within a condensed timeframe from August 1 to September 20, 2023. This tight schedule of 21 examinations would not afford aspirants sufficient time to prepare for each test adequately, they argued.

The petitioners disclosed that they had submitted a representation to the TSPSC requesting rescheduling of the Group-II examination. However, the Commission has yet to respond to their representation.They urged the court to declare the TSPSC’s action as unacceptable and  sought the postponement of the examination until the completion of the Gurukula teachers and other scheduled tests, thereby providing ample preparation timeThe writ petition is expected to be taken up by the High Court in a day or two.

Decision Unlawful

