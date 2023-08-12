BJP leaders start scouting for ‘favourable’ Assembly segments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw near, prominent leaders of the BJP are eyeing constituencies that they believe will be favourable for them, and not necessarily their traditional segments.

According to insiders, key BJP leaders are hitting the ground to gather feedback on favourable constituencies. Urban Assembly segments, known for their solid BJP vote bank, are emerging as the primary targets for the party leaders. Simultaneously, constituencies that have leaned towards Hindutva ideology are also favoured.

Eatala Rajender, MLA and chairman of the party’s Election Management Committee had earlier proclaimed that he wants to contest from Gajwel, currently represented by CM KCR. Sources reveal that the BJP high command too was happy about this and had even encouraged Rajender to challenge the CM, drawing inspiration from West Bengal where Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee. However, Rajender’s close associates are advising him to consider the Huzurabad segment, which had literally given a fresh lease of life to his political career.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is exploring the possibility of contesting from Armoor or Korutla constituency. If Vinay Kumar Reddy decides to contest from Armoor, Arvind may shift his focus to Korutla. BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay is eyeing the Karimnagar and Vemulawada segments.

Adilabad Lok Sabha member Soyam Bapu Rao is considering a run from either the Boath or Asifabad Assembly segments. Given his strong connection to Boath, he might field his son there, while he himself may contest from Asifabad. Former MP AP Jithender Reddy has set his sights on the Mahbubnagar Assembly segment and plans to nominate his son for the Shadnagar Assembly. Final decisions regarding candidate selection will be taken by the party leadership.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, former Munugode MLA and former Bhongir MP, intends to stage a political comeback through Assembly polls. His primary focus is on the Bhongir Assembly segment, with considerations also to Munugode and LB Nagar. Rajagopal Reddy is willing to contest from Bhongir or LB Nagar if given the opportunity, otherwise, he might contest for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao is determined to defend his seat in the upcoming elections. His campaign efforts are geared towards reclaiming his constituency, both as a means of strengthening his position within the party and in anticipation of a potential party victory.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is likely to seek re-election from his previous constituency, Amberpet. Meanwhile, discussions continue surrounding the suspended Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh, and his future actions.BJP national vice president DK Aruna is exploring a contest in Gadwal and is also considering the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat.

