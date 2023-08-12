Celebrations begin as PRLIS all set for dry run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dry run of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) will be conducted by the end of this month and water from the project would be provided to the people in a month or two. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday called upon the BRS leaders to organise celebrations with the participation of farmers at all the reservoirs of PRLIS.

The minister said that celebrations will be organised at Narlapur, Edula, Vattem, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs. He said that the capacity motors of the Narlapur reservoir are 145 MW, whereas the capacity of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors is 139 MW. The capacity of PRLIS motors is 1,96,500 HP. The Narlapur reservoir length is 11 km and its height is 60 metres, he said. The length of Vattem reservoir is 15.23 km, the Karivena reservoir is 15 km and the Uddandapur reservoir is 15.8 km, he added.

Niranjan Reddy averred that in the next 10 years, Palamuru would be like Konaseema of Andhra Pradesh. Greenery would be developed from Alampur to Hyderabad, he said. Meanwhile, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud along with other BRS leaders performed ‘milk abhishekam’ to Chief Minister a portrait of K Chandrasekhar Rao at Karivena reservoir.

