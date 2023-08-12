Home States Telangana

Celebrations begin as PRLIS all set for dry run

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that in the next 10 years, Palamuru would be like Konaseema of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 12th August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and other BRS leaders perform ‘milk abhishekam’ to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s portrait at Karivena reservoir on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dry run of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) will be conducted by the end of this month and water from the project would be provided to the people in a month or two. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday called upon the BRS leaders to organise celebrations with the participation of farmers at all the reservoirs of PRLIS.

The minister said that celebrations will be organised at Narlapur, Edula, Vattem, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs. He said that the capacity motors of the Narlapur reservoir are 145 MW, whereas the capacity of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors is 139 MW. The capacity of PRLIS motors is 1,96,500 HP. The Narlapur reservoir length is 11 km and its height is 60 metres, he said. The length of Vattem reservoir is 15.23 km, the Karivena reservoir is 15 km and the Uddandapur reservoir is 15.8 km, he added.

Niranjan Reddy averred that in the next 10 years, Palamuru would be like Konaseema of Andhra Pradesh. Greenery would be developed from Alampur to Hyderabad, he said. Meanwhile, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud along with other BRS leaders performed ‘milk abhishekam’ to Chief Minister a portrait of K Chandrasekhar Rao at Karivena reservoir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PRLISBRS Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp