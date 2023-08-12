Get set to pedal on solar-roofed bicycle track from September first week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the construction work enters its final stages, the 23-km-long solar-roofed bicycle track connecting Nanakramguda to TS Police Academy (TSPA) Circle, and Narsingi to Kollur, is poised for inauguration in the first week of September.

‘’Inspected the #HyderabadCyclingTrack today. It’s in the final stages and a few remaining works, track colouring, lighting, syncing with grid and safety signages, esp @ xings are on and will take another fortnight. Shall be ready for inauguration in Sept first week. Get ready to cycle. This is exactly how it’s going to be.. lighting is being done and will be soothing for nighttime cycling. We will also have KM signages en route (sic),” MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted Friday.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has undertaken the development of the bicycle track along the main carriageway and service road of the ORR. The 23-km track spans from Nanakramguda to TSPA (8.50 km) and from Narsingi to Kollur (14.50 km). The track boasts a width of 4.5 metres, with three lanes and 1 metre of green space on either side.

