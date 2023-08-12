KTR launches agricultural  data exchange, India’s first-ever digital public infrastructure  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for a proper framework, regulations and policy for the collection and exchange of data, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that it is imperative for the governments to have proper guidelines to ensure ethical collection and processing of agricultural data. Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) which has been developed as the country’s first digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the agriculture sector, along with the Agriculture Data Management Framework (ADMF) was launched by Rama Rao at Novotel on Friday.

ADeX is a collaboration between the State government, the World Economic Forum, and the Indian Institute of Science. The software platform facilitates secure, standards-based exchange of data between agricultural data users like agricultural application developers and agricultural data providers like government agencies, private companies, NGOs, universities, etc.

“Both ADeX and ADMF provide the right platform to ensure fair and efficient usage of agricultural data by the industry and startups, giving a big boost to the data economy specifically in the agri-sector. These initiatives will help Telangana in leading the country from the front, using innovation and technology to drive the transformation of food systems, and to improve the livelihoods of farmers,” Rama Rao said, addressing the gathering. He said that with the onset of Artificial Intelligence use cases such a Generative AI, there is an immediate need for large standardised datasets and APIs, for the farmers, and that ADeX as a platform, provides an interface where peer-to-peer data sharing can be enabled.

He also said that this platform also works in a way that personal data is protected and there is transparency in data exchange. In Phase-I of the project, the ADeX Platform is currently deployed in the district of Khammam and over a period, will be expanded to the entire State. At the launch, several Agtechs demonstrated their digital solutions using data accessed through ADeX.

