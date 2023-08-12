PM Janaushadhi Kendras to be set up at Secunderabad, Tirupati railway stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to enhance the well-being of railway passengers, Indian Railways has unveiled a policy framework to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) within the circulating areas and concourses of railway stations.

This initiative has identified 50 key railway stations nationwide for the inaugural phase, including prominent stations such as Secunderabad and Tirupati within the South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction.

Under this scheme, PMBJKs will be officially designated as ‘desirable passenger amenities.’ Consequently, the railways will facilitate the establishment of these centres within the circulating areas and concourses of stations. The designated outlets will be set up on commercial lines, operated by licensees who secure these spaces through e-auctioning.

The design of PMBJK stalls will be crafted by the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad. Locations for these stalls will be identified by railway divisions, and stalls will be allocated to successful bidders through the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS).

Successful bidders will have to obtain the necessary permissions and licences required for the operation of a pharmacy. Compliance with all statutory regulations concerning the storage and distribution of drugs is also mandatory for the bidders.

