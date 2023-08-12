Prolonged break in rains may impact monsoon in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a period of abundant rainfall in July, the southwest monsoon in Telangana has encountered an extended dry spell, setting a recent record for one of the longest breaks. The State has not experienced substantial rainfall for 13 days, leading to concerns about the impact on the monsoon season.

While the heavy rains in July managed to offset the earlier rainfall deficit, the absence of significant precipitation throughout August is beginning to affect the region. Over the past week, the State witnessed a meager 3.3 mm of rainfall, a fraction of the normal 54.0 mm, representing a significant 94 per cent shortfall from the Long Period Average (LPA). This deficiency in rainfall was pervasive across all 33 districts, indicating the severity of the situation.

The influence of the El Nino phenomenon has been particularly pronounced during this dry spell. The IMD has reported that weak El Nino conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. Recent climate forecasts, including the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS), suggest that these El Nino conditions are likely to intensify further and persist until the early months of the coming year.

An interesting development on the horizon offers a glimmer of hope for the parched region. Meteorological experts have indicated a moderate probability of a fresh cyclonic circulation forming over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh, around August 18. This potential cyclone is projected to move in a west-northwest direction.

On a broader scale, when considering cumulative rainfall from the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1 until the current date, the State has received 556.2 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal Long Period Average (LPA) of 418.3 mm by 33 per cent.

Among the 33 districts, seven have experienced large excess rainfall, 16 have seen excess rainfall, nine districts have observed normal rainfall patterns, and one district encountered deficient rainfall in the past week.

