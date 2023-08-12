Home States Telangana

Prolonged break in rains may impact monsoon in Telangana

Meteorological experts have indicated a moderate probability of a fresh cyclonic circulation forming over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh, around August 18.

Published: 12th August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a period of abundant rainfall in July, the southwest monsoon in Telangana has encountered an extended dry spell, setting a recent record for one of the longest breaks. The State has not experienced substantial rainfall for 13 days, leading to concerns about the impact on the monsoon season.

While the heavy rains in July managed to offset the earlier rainfall deficit, the absence of significant precipitation throughout August is beginning to affect the region. Over the past week, the State witnessed a meager 3.3 mm of rainfall, a fraction of the normal 54.0 mm, representing a significant 94 per cent shortfall from the Long Period Average (LPA). This deficiency in rainfall was pervasive across all 33 districts, indicating the severity of the situation.

The influence of the El Nino phenomenon has been particularly pronounced during this dry spell. The IMD has reported that weak El Nino conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. Recent climate forecasts, including the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS), suggest that these El Nino conditions are likely to intensify further and persist until the early months of the coming year.

An interesting development on the horizon offers a glimmer of hope for the parched region. Meteorological experts have indicated a moderate probability of a fresh cyclonic circulation forming over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh, around August 18. This potential cyclone is projected to move in a west-northwest direction.

On a broader scale, when considering cumulative rainfall from the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1 until the current date, the State has received 556.2 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal Long Period Average (LPA) of 418.3 mm by 33 per cent.

Among the 33 districts, seven have experienced large excess rainfall, 16 have seen excess rainfall, nine districts have observed normal rainfall patterns, and one district encountered deficient rainfall in the past week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoonrainsEl Nino
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp