Telangana flood victims hope for relief as government forms panel

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Flood victims of the Godavari river in the Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have pinned high hopes on the high-level technical expert committee constituted to study the proposal to construct flood banks on two sides of the river. The residents want the six-member committee to submit its report for the construction of flood banks which would end the perennial problem of flooding. The members visited the river banks last month and are expected to visit again. The State government has directed the panel to submit its report by the end of this month. The committee examined the proposal for the construction of flood banks in Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions. Due to floods in the Godavari, about 84 villages in 11 manuals and nearly 15,000 persons suffered last month in the two divisions. The crops on thousands of acres were damaged in the floods. Already, the irrigation department has prepared estimates for Rs 3,500 crore for the construction of flood embankments and submitted them to the government.