Telangana: Girl student collapses, dies while dancing at college fete

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 17-year-old girl, G Pradeepthi, who was dancing at a freshers’ party at the Telangana State Model School and Junior College at Nyalakondapalli village of Gangadhar Mandal, collapsed and died on Friday. Till the time she collapsed, she was dancing with joy, participating in various cultural programmes.

The teachers and others were shocked by the sudden development. They rushed to her and performed CPR, but she did not respond. Later, the authorities shifted her to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital, but she died on the way.

She was a native of Venkatayapalli village of Gangadhara mandal. The locals said that she had suffered from some ailment for the last few months and had neglected her health.

The students, teachers, and parents, who participated in the freshers’ day were in a state of shock for a long time after watching her collapse and die in front of them.

KARIMNAGAR: A 17-year-old girl, G Pradeepthi, who was dancing at a freshers’ party at the Telangana State Model School and Junior College at Nyalakondapalli village of Gangadhar Mandal, collapsed and died on Friday. Till the time she collapsed, she was dancing with joy, participating in various cultural programmes. The teachers and others were shocked by the sudden development. They rushed to her and performed CPR, but she did not respond. Later, the authorities shifted her to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital, but she died on the way. She was a native of Venkatayapalli village of Gangadhara mandal. The locals said that she had suffered from some ailment for the last few months and had neglected her health.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The students, teachers, and parents, who participated in the freshers’ day were in a state of shock for a long time after watching her collapse and die in front of them.