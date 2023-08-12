Telangana HC seeks TSPSC’s stand on rescheduling Group II exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent development, Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court issued a directive to the TSPSC to clarify whether it intends to reschedule the Group-II Examination, currently slated for August 29 and 30. The writ petition in question has been adjourned until August 14.

Giridhar Rao, the senior counsel representing the petitioners, brought to the court’s attention the concerns of numerous students who are eagerly awaiting the Group II examination. The examination holds significance as it requires a Graduation qualification. However, Rao noted that the TSPSC has chosen to hold this important exam during a time when there are nine other competitive examinations, including Central Government notifications, scheduled to occur both before and after the Group II examination.

Rao further argued that allowing the Group-II aspirants a reasonable amount of time to prepare for the exam would greatly benefit the more than 5.5 lakh students across the state. He emphasized that this is the first Group-II examination notification issued in the past decade, and all candidates are eager to make the most of this opportunity.

Highlighting the perceived violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which pertains to equality before the law, Rao asserted that the TSPSC’s decision to hold multiple competitive exams in a single month is unfair to the aspirants.

In response, Balkishan, the Standing Counsel for the TSPSC, countered these arguments. He informed the Court that the schedule for the Group II examination had been released in February 2023, providing ample time for approximately 5.5 lakh students to prepare. He also revealed that preparations have been made for around 8 lakh students across 1534 examination centres in all 33 districts of the state. Balkishan added that the state had even declared holidays on August 29 and 30, 2023, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

Balkishan further clarified that the Group-II examination would have 5,51,971 candidates, while the Gurukula Teacher exam would have only 60,000 candidates. After considering the arguments from both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi emphasized the importance of providing candidates with the best possible opportunity to excel in their examinations. The judge directed the TSPSC to ascertain whether they could reschedule the Group II examination. The decision is expected to be communicated by Monday.

The judge was presiding over a petition filed by the Group II aspirants. Their petition seeks a directive to the TSPSC to reschedule the examinations, proposing that they should be held after the Gurukula Teacher Exams, Polytechnic Exams, and J.L. Exams.

