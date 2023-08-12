TSMDC to secure lithium salts from Latin America

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in India, a state body, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), has been nominated to enter into direct collaborations for securing lithium and other minerals from Latin American countries through local joint venture partners.

“The Government of Telangana has been working to secure the supply of lithium salts to build a sustainable EV and ESS ecosystem. I don’t think any other State has dreamt and imagined taking this step forward,” said IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao at Evolve, a conclave on Advanced Battery Technologies.

He said that Hyderabad has emerged as the preferred destination for setting up R&D, design and engineering facilities. Sustainable and shared mobility is the future of India and Telangana is leading the way in driving an innovative growth story. The minister said Zaheerabad and Sitarampur were identified as EV and components manufacturing clusters, while Enkathala in Vikarabad was designated as research and innovation cluster.

KT Rama Rao inaugurates Amara Raja research centre

State IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for Amara Raja, advanced energy research and innovation centre called ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ at the GMR Aerocity on Friday. This centre represents a significant leap forward in advancing cutting-edge energy solutions and solidifies Amara Raja’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The first-of-its-kind centre in Hyderabad serves as a catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and fostering entrepreneurship in this fast-emerging sector. The centre is an important milestone in Amara Raja’s journey of establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’ with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore that will encompass this research facility and a Gigafactory at Divitipalli for manufacturing Li-ion cells and battery packs.

