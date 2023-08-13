BRS govt is ‘30 per cent sarkar’, alleges BJP State president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS government in the Telangana of corruption and mismanagement, Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy described it as “30 per cent Sarkar” as it was demanding and accepting a 30% cut in every contract and project Addressing a “Maha Dharna” at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday demanding housing for the poor, Kishan alleged that the BRS government’s corruption extended to diverse sectors.

“If you want to undertake a business, a 30% share should be given to BRS leaders. If you want to undertake real estate activity, a 30% cut to BRS. If you want to undertake a liquor business, 30% commission to BRS.

This government is a 30% government,” he alleged The BJP decided to take applications from the poor and marginalised for housing by conducting ‘Basti Bata’ on August 16 and 17, stage demonstrations on August 18, 23 and 24 in mandals and districts, followed by a massive dharna on September 4. Addressing the gathering, Kishan claimed that the State will not run if the government don’t sell lands. “We soon, the State will be unable to even pay salaries to its employees,” he predicted.

Kishan alleged that the State government demolished houses in 42 basthis in the city ostensibly to provide 2BHK housing. “However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to provide housing to the poor though the Centre is ready to provide its share to each house that the State builds,” he charged.

The Union minister claimed that the “few 2BHK houses that have been built are for graphical representation and photos, and even these units have not been distributed. Until KCR is in power, the poor and marginalised will not get housing in the State”.

He added that the poor and marginalised will get housing only if they elect a “double engine sarkar” in Telangana, and appealed to the people to give “one chance” to the BJP.

Coming down heavily against the Chief Minister, BJP State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender said that he along with Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao and others had cautioned the chief minister on the non-viability of constructing apartments in rural areas.

He said that people in the villages are more inclined to live in their respective caste-based localities. Rajender added that the chief minister was adamant to go ahead with his idea of constructing apartments.

He slammed the government, stating that while it claims to have spent Rs 11,000 crore, it actually spent Rs 600 crore on the construction of 2BHK housing. Rajender also demanded the State government postpone the Group 2 examination.

