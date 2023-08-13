Congress’s Praja Court ‘finds’ BRS, BJP guilty of misrule

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress on Saturday sought to corner the ruling BRS with a ‘Praja Court’ (people’s court), complete with a set that resembled a courtroom, and a slogan ‘Thiragabadadham, Tharimikodadham’ - roughly translated as ‘Revolt and Chase Them Away’.

Congress leaders filed chargesheet after chargesheet against the State government at the moot court, in the presence of hundreds of leaders and party supporters at the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally.

Cutouts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha, and Health Minister T Harish Rao were placed in the “accused box”, while Congress leaders levelled charges from the “witness box” in the alleged courtroom.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that holding a “Praja Court” is an age-old practice in the region. He said that Telangana has a rich heritage of holding Praja Courts against kings and dictators. “We will present a chargesheet against KCR, who is leaving monarchs and dictators behind, and the judge Kancha Ilaiah will give a verdict,” Revanth said. He said that lack of social justice prompted the party to undertake such a campaign.

pic.twitter.com/4jlgitGjQx — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 12, 2023

Explaining the objective behind the Praja Darbar, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, who presided over the launch of the campaign, said that Constitutional institutions have failed in the State and at the Centre under the BRS and BJP. He said that the party will hold Praja Courts in every village across Telangana, reaching 75 lakh families in the next one month.

“When the Constitutional machinery has failed, Praja Court is the last resort,” Madhu Yaskhi said.

“Judge” Kancha Ilaiah heard the submissions by senior leaders B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Md Ali Shabbir, Md Azharuddin, SA Sampath Kumar and others on the irregularities, lack of development of SC, ST, BC, youth, minorities, as well as the failed promises of State and Union governments. Delivering his judgement, Prof Ilaiah agreed with the “prosecution”, and ruled that the BRS and BJP should not be returned in the next elections.

Stepping it up

Party coins ‘Thiragabadadham, Tharimikodadham’ as its slogan for coming elections

Cutouts of the Chief Minister, KTR, Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed in the ‘accused box’

Praja Court is the last resort when Constitutional machinery fails and will be held in every village across State, says Madhu Yaskhi

