Home States Telangana

Corruption in Dalit Bandhu selection process deprives those who genuinely qualify

It’s worth noting that there is no online application process for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and the application acceptance is limited to offline submissions.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dalits

Dalits stagging a protest

By Krishna P and Mahesh U
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/HANAMKONDA /MULUGU/MAHABUBABAD: The BRS government is facing widespread criticism for alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for its flagship Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Concerns are being raised from various corners of the erstwhile Medak district, with accusations that the selection process is driven by commissions demanded by ruling party members and ineligible people who are financially settled are being selected as beneficiaries.

In Gajwel, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, protesters resorted to burning effigies of sarpanches, MPTCs, and even the chief minister himself. Ankireddypally village in Kondapaka Mandal has witnessed regular demonstrations by Dalits, who claim that local public representatives demanded Rs 1 lakh each from nine beneficiaries for selection under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. They also claimed that those who had availed the benefit are not genuinely in need.

The residents of Ankireddypally staged a four-day protest, demanding that land, jobs and property be rightfully allocated to impoverished Dalits. District collector Prashanthi Jeevan Patil has been informed of their grievances.

Similarly, in Gummadidala, Patancheru constituency, Dalits staged a protest and set fire to an effigy of the chief minister. Dalits in Rajampeta Colony of Sangareddy town implored the district collector to direct funds towards truly underprivileged Dalits, rather than those who are financially well-off.

The primary goal of the Dalit Bandhu scheme is to uplift economically disadvantaged Dalits, fostering their financial progress. In its first phase, the scheme sanctioned 100 beneficiaries per constituency, while the second phase allocated 1,100 beneficiaries per constituency. However, the application process has encountered issues. The authorities are only accepting applications endorsed by MLAs and BRS constituency in-charges, rather than directly from the beneficiaries. Some applicants who approached the SC Corporation office were asked to seek recommendations from MLAs.

This practice has led to an influx of applications from ruling party sympathisers and activists at MLA offices. The officials select applications, which are then sent to the district Collector for approval. These applications are subsequently routed to the Mandal development officers in rural areas and municipal commissioners in urban areas before being processed online.

To qualify for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the annual income of the beneficiaries must not exceed `1.50 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. A valid ration card is also mandatory. Some applications have been rejected due to missing ration card submissions.

Many public representatives in the former Medak district have not yet forwarded applications to the Collector. Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy submitted 1,500 applications, while former MLA Chinta Prabhakar, the BRS constituency in charge, forwarded 1,200 applications. The authorities are expected to scrutinise these applications at the ground level, conducting inquiries and entering the details online. Eligible beneficiaries will be recommended by the MLAs for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Critics allege that lower-level leaders are demanding hefty sums, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, from beneficiaries for securing their selection. Notably, the government has yet to allocate a budget for the districts under the scheme’s second phase. Ramachari, executive director of SC Corporation for Sangareddy district, stated that funds would be released after beneficiary selection proposals are submitted.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile Warangal district received 4,080 applications for the second phase of the scheme. These applications are currently under scrutiny and will subsequently be submitted to the district collectors. 

Data from the Hanamkonda district indicates that 3,800 applications were received for the Dalit Bandhu scheme’s second phase. Comparatively, only 231 applications were received in Mulugu and 50 in Mahabubabad. 

It’s worth noting that there is no online application process for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and the application acceptance is limited to offline submissions.

In the initial phase of the scheme, a total of 677 beneficiaries were selected across Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda and Mulugu districts. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the list will be assessed and shared with the local MLA and district collector after verification. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS government Dalit Bandhu scheme K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp