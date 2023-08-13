Home States Telangana

Crop loan waiver implementation from Monday: Telangana Finance Minister

Harish Rao said that if Congress were to come to power, it would result in farmers having to deal with middlemen for land registration.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday reiterated the BRS government’s commitment to fulfilling the promise made to farmers during the 2018 Assembly election of a comprehensive crop loan waiver. 

“Starting Monday, the government will initiate the process of waiving loans amounting to less than Rs 99,000. After 15 days, the waiver will extend to crop loans exceeding Rs 1 lakh,” Harish Rao said, speaking during his visit to Sangareddy and Andol constituencies, where he also distributed BC Bandhu cheques.

Addressing the gathering, the finance minister affirmed that the State government would disburse rs 10,000 per acre as compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rains. He expressed confidence that the BRS government’s efforts for the welfare of farmers would ensure that they bless the pink party once again.

Harish Rao said that if Congress were to come to power, it would result in farmers having to deal with middlemen for land registration. “In contrast, the BRS government streamlines processes such as Dharani, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima, ensuring direct deposits into farmers’ bank accounts,” the minister said.

MINISTER: BRS BROUGHT GODAVARI TO SANGAREDDY

Asserting the BRS government’s commitment to irrigation, Harish Rao said that the pink party has effectively channelled Godavari water to farmers’ fields in Sangareddy district.  He added that the policy of the BRS government was facilitating improved irrigation and electricity

