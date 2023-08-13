Home States Telangana

Sloth bear rescued after 6-hour operation in Karimnagar

The bear was then relocated to the Bhupalpally forest area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Published: 13th August 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sloth bear

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A sloth bear was successfully rescued on Saturday afternoon after it caused panic among the residents of Karimnagar city on Friday night. Forest department officials and a rescue team from Warangal Zoological Park took almost six hours on Saturday to capture the animal.

District Forest Officer Ch Balamani said that upon receiving information about the sloth bear’s presence near the Sripuram colony and Rizwi Chaman area, she alerted Forest Range Officer G Srinivas Reddy and his team.

Prior to the rescue, there were instances of locals attempting to chase the wild animal. After disappearing for a while, the bear reemerged in the Rekurthi area on Saturday. The sloth bear then entered the power substation area in Rekurthi.

The Forest Range Officer cautioned the public against harming or attacking the wild animal. During the rescue operation, the bear attempted to attack the forest staff. They, however, managed to tranquillise it, before placing it inside an animal rescue van. The bear was then relocated to the Bhupalpally forest area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

In March 2022, a sloth bear was spotted on the hillock of Satavahana University; however, it could not be captured. These bears are losing their natural habitats due to rampant granite mining activities in the region, thus forcing them to venture into human-inhabited areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sloth bear Forest department officials Karimnagar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp